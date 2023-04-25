Del McGuire went to fit showers at a Glasgow housing scheme support group and ended up volunteering for their street patrols.

Men Matter Scotland was launched in 2019 to promote wellbeing and prevent suicide. The group welcomes about 200 men through its doors on a weekly basis.

Del, who lost his father to suicide, said he began to appreciate the work being done and decided it was time to get involved.

He now takes part in patrols of the local community looking for signs of people in crisis.