Groups of volunteers in Scotland are weaving textiles into camouflage nets for use in the war in Ukraine.

The organiser of the Edinburgh Spiders, Hanna Tekliuk, said the effort to help troops on the ground is mirrored in towns, cities and villages in the Ukraine.

Armed forces use the nets on the ground to disguise equipment and machinery, including tanks.

Ms Tekliuk said along with sending their support they were "weaving hope" for a speedy end to conflict.