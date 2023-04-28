Stone of Destiny leaves Edinburgh for coronation

The Stone of Destiny has left Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years as it heads to London for the coronation of King Charles III.

The stone, an ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy, was seized by King Edward I of England in the late 13th Century and taken to Westminster Abbey.

It remained in England for 700 years and formed part of the coronation chair on which kings and queens were crowned.

The stone was returned for permanent display in Scotland in 1996, but it was was agreed it would return to Westminster Abbey for any future coronation ceremony.

In preparation for its temporary departure to London, a ceremonial procession took place from the castle's Great Hall, led by the Lord Lyon King of Arms - the monarch's representative in Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf was in attendance in his capacity as the Keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland.

The stone will return to Edinburgh Castle in the weeks following the coronation, before it makes its way to Perth in 2024 to be housed in the new Perth Museum.