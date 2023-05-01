Donald Trump has arrived in Aberdeen in his first visit to the UK since 2019.

He was greeted on arrival by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade.

The former US president is expected to attend a ceremony to open a new course at his Aberdeenshire resort, Trump International Scotland.

Mr Trump is visiting Scotland as a private individual.

It is understood there is no requirement on the Scottish or UK governments to pay for special security.