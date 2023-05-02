Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing ripped up a new fisheries protection plan in the Scottish Parliament saying it was a "notice of execution" for the industry.

The Scottish government is facing calls to scrap the controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) proposal.

It would restrict fishing and other human activities in some coastal areas and was designed to protect wildlife and the environment.

However, an angry Mr Ewing said the plans needed to go back to the drawing board.

Ahead of ripping up the paper proposing the move, he added: "In doing this I think I am summing up the views of the people I have worked for and valued and cherished for nearly 50 years."