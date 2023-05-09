'I wrote my book in secret on the bus'

An author has been telling how he wrote his first published book on his daily bus commute.

Chris Carse Wilson was inspired to tackle the theme of mental health after being caught in a storm on a run in the mountains of Scotland several years ago.

He then spent two years working on his novel Fray, typing on his phone as he travelled to and from work in Dundee.

Chris said there was something in the anonymity of sitting on his mobile on a bus that allowed him to lose himself in the writing.

It was only later that he decided to share the work he had done in secret with a wider audience.