'Insulation caused years of damp in my home'

A home-owner is in dispute with his local council over his claim that cavity wall insulation has led to nearly a decade of damp conditions.

Blaan Paterson says his flat has been ruined by black mould caused by a government "green" insulation scheme.

He has spent £4,000 on reports that suggest the insulation and a botched removal have caused persistent damp.

South Lanarkshire Council said the work was carried out by contractors.

An industry body said mould spores evident throughout Mr Paterson's flat are "unrelated" to insulation.