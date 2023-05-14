Exploring Roman Scotland from the air

The legacy of the Romans in Scotland goes far wider than some may think.

Roman activity stretched from the south all the way to areas of Moray and Angus, with fortifications and roads forming part of the ancient infrastructure.

The footprint of the invading force is now sometimes lost in the landscape and one expert has cautioned that without more research some sites could be lost for good.

Dr Andrew Tibbs said occupying Scotland was unfinished business for the Roman empire but that their presence here was at times significant.

Video by Aiden Black