Boy, 11, Tasered by police after knife stand-off at caravan park

An 11-year-old boy armed with a knife was Tasered by police during a stand-off in South Ayrshire, it has emerged.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident took place on 22 March at the Craig Tara caravan park, near Ayr.

Footage published by the Scottish Sun shows several officers asking the boy to put down the weapon before one of them fires the 50,000-volt stun gun.

The incident had been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the incident was resolved "with no serious injuries".