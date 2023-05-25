The chief constable of Police Scotland has admitted that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

Sir Iain Livingstone said prejudice and bad behaviour within the force was "rightly of great concern".

He also said that acknowledging the issues exist was vital for real change to happen.

A review recently uncovered first-hand accounts of racism and sexism by serving officers.

It also heard about cases where staff had been "punished" for raising concerns.

Read more: Chief says Police Scotland is institutionally racist