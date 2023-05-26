Police officers in Scotland are "deeply offended" after the chief constable of Police Scotland has admitted that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

David Threadgold, the chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said officers had been in touch with the body to highlight their upset after Sir Iain Livingstone's statement.

The Scottish Police Federation represents rank and file members of the police force.

Sir Iain said prejudice and bad behaviour within the force was "rightly of great concern".

He also said that acknowledging the issues exist was vital for real change to happen.

Mr Threadgold was speaking to Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC's Newsnight programme.