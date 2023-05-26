Police Scotland 'need to change' - lawyer Aamer Anwar

A high-profile human rights lawyer has said that Police Scotland's attitudes to sexism and racism "need to change".

Aamer Anwar, who is representing the family of Sheku Bayoh, questioned when the Police Federation had "stood up publicly and campaigned against racism".

He was speaking after the chief constable of Police Scotland admitted on Thursday that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

Sir Iain Livingstone said prejudice and bad behaviour within the force was "rightly of great concern".