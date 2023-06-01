Extensive damaged has been caused to a nature reserve by a wildfire that has been burning in the Highlands since Sunday, RSPB Scotland has said.

The charity said many ground-nesting birds, such as grouse, had lost chicks or eggs in the incident near Cannich, south of Inverness.

Hundreds of native trees planted to regenerate habitats have also been destroyed.

Smoke from the fire was detected by Nasa satellites earlier this week.

Footage - RSPB Scotland