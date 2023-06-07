Scotland's recycling scheme, which was originally supposed to be launched in March next year, has been delayed until October 2025 at the earliest.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said she had been left with no choice after an "eleventh hour" decision by the UK government to exclude glass from the Scottish scheme.

She said this had changed the playing field for non-glass drinks producers, and created uncertainty for businesses that needed to work alongside schemes in the rest of the UK.

