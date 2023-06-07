Aston Martin 1970s supercar breaks 200mph barrier

More than 45 years after its inception, the Aston Martin Bulldog finally broke the 200mph barrier at a former NATO airbase in Campbeltown, Scotland.

The Bulldog was designed by Aston Martin in 1977 to be the fastest production car on the road.

However, it wasn't able to reach 200mph and recorded a top speed of 191mph in 1979.

Due to a number of cost issues the model was never put into mass production, but the one-off prototype survived.

It underwent an 18 month restoration process in Shropshire.

Restored to its former glory, the Bulldog was driven to a 205.4mph speed by racing car driver Darren Turner.

The three-times Le Mans 24-hour class winner previously got the Bulldog up to a speed of 176 mph at the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton in 2021.