Humza Yousaf has said he sees "no reason" to suspend Nicola Sturgeon's SNP membership.

The first minster told BBC Scotland that he will treat her in the same way he did for Colin Beattie, the party's former treasurer who was also arrested and released without charge.

He said his predecessor's arrest was personally painful given their "long-standing friendship", but that he had to focus on his job as first minister.

