The author Sir Ian Rankin has received a knighthood for services to literature and to charity.

The Edinburgh-based crime writer said it was "absolutely thrilling" to be given the honour by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.

His most famous character, Det Insp John Rebus, has featured in 26 books, which have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: "It's fantastic. The sense of occasion, the grandeur of the surroundings. And it's always lovely to meet the Princess Royal."

Part of this video has no sound