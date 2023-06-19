'I was struggling to cope'

Cassandra Naylor was raising three young children on her own and was struggling to cope.

She ran up thousands of pounds of debt as she tried to make ends meet.

Drowning under the stress of unaffordable debt, the 30-year-old, from Wishaw, went in search of help online.

Within hours of typing in key words relating to debt help, she found her social media feed bombarded with adverts for debt packaging companies.

She contacted one which was making big promises to help with her situation and soon entered into a popular debt solution that is an alternative to bankruptcy - a Protected Trust Deed.

What Cassandra did not realise was that the company would receive £1,000 "referral fee" simply for passing her details on to a Trust Deed provider.