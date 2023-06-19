Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that his plans for clean energy would create new jobs, enhance energy security and lead to lower bills.

Speaking in Scotland, Sir Keir said his party would introduce new rules on investment in the sector - and create a new incentive.

He said that a British jobs bonus would recognise firms offering "good work, decent pay and union recognition".

Sir Keir also said that a publicly-owned green energy company will be based in Scotland.