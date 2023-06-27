A woman who set a new time record for climbing the 282 Munro mountains in Scotland has said she relied on 60-second power naps.

Ultra-runner Jamie Aarons finished the challenge in 31 days, 10 hours and 27 minutes, breaking the previous record by more than 12 hours.

"My strategy was just to keep going when I could, sleep when I needed to, and that included sleeping out on the hills," she said.

“It included one-minute power naps, which some of my support crew were shocked to find.”

Mountains in Scotland higher than 3,000 feet (914m) are known collectively as the Munros.

