Six-year-old saves mum by calling for help on Alexa device

Emma Anderson, from Robroyston in Glasgow, was 15 when she was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

From a young age, her six-year-old daughter Darcey knew her mum had a "sore heart" and she could call for help on Alexa.

"I set up the Alexa so that if I passed out or was feeling unwell all she had to do was say, 'Alexa, call help', and that would call my mum who lives around the corner," Ms Anderson said.

Since then Darcey has used Alexa twice to raise the alarm when her 27-year-old mum has been unwell.

Emma received a heart transplant in April, 2022 at the NHS Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank.