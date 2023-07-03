King receives the Keys to the City of Edinburgh

King Charles III has arrived in Scotland in preparation for being presented with Scotland's crown jewels.

Rehearsals have been held in Edinburgh before a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday.

On Monday, the King took part in the Ceremony of the Keys where he was presented with Keys to the City of Edinburgh.

He received the keys to the city from Lord Provost Councillor Robert Aldridge during the ceremony on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.