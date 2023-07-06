King and Queen visit Great Tapestry of Scotland

The King and Queen have viewed the Great Tapestry of Scotland, including a new panel commemorating the Coronation.

They toured the visitor centre in Galashiels in the Scottish Borders to mark 10 years since the tapestry first went on public display.

Its 160 panels charts 420 million years of Scotland's history, heritage, innovations and culture.

The visit comes after the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland in a day of pageantry in Edinburgh.

Both republican and royalist protesters also gathered along the Royal Mile during the celebrations.