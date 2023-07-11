Last Ukrainian refugees leave Edinburgh cruise ship

Ukrainian refugees living on a cruise ship in Leith have been moved into new accommodation.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees had been housed on the MS Victoria however, the Scottish government’s contract with Forth Ports ended on Tuesday.

A lack of sufficient accommodation meant that not all people on board could stay in Edinburgh.

People without a home to move to will be temporarily housed in hotels, supported by the Scottish government.

One of the residents, Natalia Pidruchna, told BBC Scotland how she was feeling about the move.