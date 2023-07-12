Dead birds removed from beaches after avian flu outbreak

Hundreds of dead birds have been removed from Aberdeenshire beaches in the last few days after an outbreak of avian flu.

At Balmedie Beach on Wednesday, workers in protective suits could be seen removing the animals from the sand.

Meanwhile, avian flu outbreaks have also been confirmed at nature reserves across Scotland.

The National Trust for Scotland said two kittiwakes had tested positive at its site at St Abb's Head in the Scottish Borders.

Scotland's nature agency also said bird flu had been confirmed at its Forvie reserve in Aberdeenshire and on the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth.

NatureScot said its avian flu task force was now on "high alert" due to dead seabird numbers in coastal areas.