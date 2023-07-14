Are our outdoor activities affecting wildlife?

People in Scotland who take part in outdoor activities are being urged to think about the potential negative impacts on wildlife and the environment.

There is a growing issue of people causing distress and disturbance to birds and other wildlife. From rubbish left behind from camping, to fishing and fires.

Wildlife and birds are particularly vulnerable during breeding season, and birds that nest in the treetops can be driven off nests by activity on the ground that’s too close by.

The BBC spoke to environment foresters Katy Anderson and David Kelly from Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) about the negative impacts human behaviour was having on ospreys in Scotland.

In the area where this video was filmed, one nest has failed in each of the last three years because of human disturbance.

"I don't think a lot of what we're seeing here is deliberate disturbance," said David Kelly.

"It's just making sure that people are aware of the signals and cues that the birds give and taking action."