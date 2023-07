Former first minister Alex Salmond has led tributes to SNP politician Winnie Ewing at a memorial service in Inverness.

Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the 93-year-old former MP, MEP, and MSP died last month.

She became Scotland's first SNP female parliamentarian after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967.

Mr Salmond told the service in Inverness Cathedral Mrs Ewing was "the true radical spirit of Scotland".