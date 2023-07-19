Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in the Highlands

Hundreds of golden retrievers, and their owners, gathered at Guisachan House in Glen Affric - the Highland ancestral home of the breed

The first golden retriever puppies were born there 155 years ago.

They were bred by aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, who wanted a gun dog suited to Scottish Highland terrain.

Owners from across the UK, continental Europe, North America, Australia and Japan met at the ruins of Guisachan House and a series of events, including talks, workshops, demonstrations and a night-time procession took place at the site near Tomich, south of Inverness, and in nearby Cannich.