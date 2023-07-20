Grayson Perry opens biggest show of his career

Artist Grayson Perry is launching the biggest exhibition of his 40-year career in Edinburgh.

Smash Hits, which opens on Saturday, looks back on his entire body of work.

It is being staged at the National Galleries of Scotland's Royal Scottish Academy and features more than 80 objects including pots and tapestries.

Perry went from taking pottery evening classes to winning the Turner Prize, presenting programmes on Channel 4 and writing acclaimed books.

His Edinburgh show considers the individual themes in his work - masculinity, sexuality, class, religion, politics and more.