Rhodes has been hit by wildfires fanned by strong winds since Tuesday as Europe deals with a challenging heatwave.

Four friends from Glasgow told how the first time they realised the severity of the situation was when they saw people "fleeing" as their taxi drove up to a closed-off road near their accommodation in Lindos.

They were allowed to pass through but later received a text from the Greek government telling to get out of the area and head further north up the island.

Reports now suggest about 19,000 people have been evacuated by land and sea.