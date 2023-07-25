A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister in a park in Hamilton.

Amber Gibson's body was found in Cadzow Glen on 28 November 2021, two days after she was last seen.

Connor Gibson, 20, strangled Amber then got rid of clothes he had been wearing and called the children's home Amber was staying at to pretend she was still alive.

CCTV footage shows the moment Gibson disposed of stained clothing outside the Blue Triangle homeless hostel where he was living.

This video has no sound