Tall ships from across the globe gather in Shetland

Thirty-seven sailing ships from around the world have arrived in Shetland for the only Scottish leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Races.

The ships, carrying more than 1,300 crew, have made the journey to Lerwick across the North Sea from Fredrikstad in Norway.

It is the third time Shetland has hosted the event, having previously been a venue in 1999 and 2011.

Race director Magda Makowska said the gathering was a "special" moment for the Shetland community.