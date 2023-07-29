Humza Yousaf has dismissed claims he is wasting taxpayers' money on independence campaigning.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack sent a letter to the first minister saying the government was putting its "obsession with independence ahead of pressing priorities in Scotland".

Mr Yousaf launched the latest in a series of papers setting out the case for independence this week.

He said the SNP were elected on a mandate to deliver a referendum.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Mr Yousaf added he felt "comfortable" using public funds to promote independence.

The first minister launched a new Scottish government paper on Thursday that set out plans for citizenship and passports in an independent Scotland.

It is the fifth in the Building a New Scotland series, which was launched by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon last year.

Opposition MSPs have labelled the plans a waste of taxpayers' money.