Vessels from across the globe have bid farewell to Shetland after four days of celebrations for the 2023 Tall Ships Races.

Thirty-seven sailing ships from around the world arrived in Lerwick earlier this week for the only Scottish leg.

It is the third time Shetland has hosted the event, having previously been a venue in 1999 and 2011.

The vessels are now racing the final leg of their voyage, to Arendal in southern Norway.

Video by Iona Nicol