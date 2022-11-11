The ex-wife of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi has spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered at his hands.

Rossi - who had claimed to have been the victim of mistaken identity - faces extradition to the USA to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Kathryn Heckendorn was married to Rossi in October, 2015 after meeting him at church but a month later he was arrested after hitting her.

The following year, a court granted Ms Heckendorn a divorce. The judge accused Rossi of "gross neglect of duty and cruelty".

Rossi’s story created headlines around the world after he was arrested at a Glasgow hospital in 2021 where he was being treated for Covid.

He insisted his name was Arthur Knight - an orphan from Ireland who had never been to the US - but authorities in the US have sought Rossi's extradition.

It is alleged that he faked his own death and fled to Scotland to escape prosecution.

An Edinburgh court heard that his tattoos and fingerprints matched those of Rossi. A court has now ruled he can be extradited to the United States to face charges.