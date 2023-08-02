We turned our homes into hedgehog hospitals

A group of four women based across Scotland have turned their homes into hedgehog hospitals.

Retired head teacher Alison Middleton and full-time worker Dawn Airlie are two of the founding members of the Scottish Hedgehog Rescue Alliance (SHeRA).

They have set up rescue centres in their garages and gardens in Perthshire, Dundee, Burntisland and Dumbarton.

Alongside treating the woodland creatures, SHeRA hope to raise awareness of the current plight suffered by hedgehogs, whose numbers are dwindling as they lose access to their natural habitats.

They are also encouraging the public to be wary of signs that hedgehogs may be ill or injured – such as being seen out during the day – and to contact or bring them to a rescue centre as soon as possible.

Video by Zara Weir, reporting by Sean O'Neil.