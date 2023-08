An American fugitive who faked his own death can be extradited from Scotland to his homeland, a sheriff has ruled.

Nicholas Rossi, who claims to be Arthur Knight and a victim of mistaken identity, is wanted in Utah to face rape charges.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen said Rossi was "as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative".

The final decision on his extradition now rests with Scottish ministers.