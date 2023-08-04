Swimmer breaks record for Oceans Seven challenge

A Scottish swimmer has become the first person to swim the world's seven most dangerous channels in less than a year.

Andy Donaldson, from West Kilbride, North Ayrshire, also set the fastest ever cumulative time for the 200km (124 mile) Oceans Seven challenge.

The 32-year-old completed the final 19.5km (12.1 mile) stage in Japan last month, having started the journey in August 2022.

He said he was both "delighted" and "shattered".

The Oceans Seven features the toughest and most iconic channel swims in the world, ranging in distance from 20km (12 mile) to 44km (27 mile).