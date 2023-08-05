RNLI save man’s life at Cramond Causeway

The RNLI have saved a man who was submerged at the causeway near Cramond village.

Two lifeboats were dispatched at 16:16 on Friday after reports of a person in the water.

Queensferry lifeboat approached from the west to find the casualty holding onto a concrete pillar.

The Kinghorn lifeboat rescue team was able to get alongside the pillar and pull the man into the lifeboat.

He was taken to Cramond village where an ambulance, coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter were there to meet him.