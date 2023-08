Sam Downie, from Portobello, sat his Higher English exam in Turkey, then set a British record for the 200m backstroke in Berlin, and still had one exam to go.

The 17-year-old was born with a rare spinal condition but took to swimming from a young age.

Competing since he was 8-years-old he is now a prime candidate for Team GB in next year’s Paralympic Games, all whilst studying for his Highers.