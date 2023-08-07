'I got stuck at North Pole before my Higher exams'

Isla Fosbury said ‘yes’ to a once in a lifetime trip to head to Greenland for two weeks with the Polar Academy, but an unexpected storm left her team stranded for eight extra days.

This meant the 16-year-old had to do some last minute revision on the Arctic coast.

Isla’s team were there to take DNA samples testing for signs of life in water as part of an Oxbridge science experiment.

The team faced temperatures as low as -16C whilst studying in the Arctic, and would form groups to revise and boil snow for hot water bottles in a bid to keep warm at night.