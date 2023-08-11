An Aberdeen University student has spoken of awe and wonder following a record-breaking flight to space with her mother.

Anastatia Mayers was on Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight and floated around, experiencing zero-gravity, during the trip from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The physics student had managed to keep her dream trip a secret from her colleagues in Aberdeen, who later gathered to watch her make history as part of the first mother daughter duo in space.

Keisha Schahaff joined her daughter after winning their tickets in a sweepstake. Also on board was 80-year-old former Olympian Jon Goodwin, who bought his ticket for $250,000 back in 2005.