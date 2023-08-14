BMX is 'really fun' says six-year-old Scots champion

Ellie hopes to follow in the footsteps of the world’s top riders who took part in the recent UCI Cycling World Championships.

The six-year-old, from East Dunbartonshire, is a BMX champ and already has a string of trophies to her name.

Sometimes she competes with BMXers twice her age and is the only Scottish "expert" competitor for girls in her age group.

Ellie's mum, who works for the BBC, and dad say they are "very proud" of her achievements so far.