How to fix the problem of 'ghost fishing'

A team of divers has been helping recover lost and abandoned fishing gear off Shetland which can bring harm to sea life - a problem known as "ghost fishing".

The marine charity recovered 1,500 kilograms of nets, lines and creels from the waters around the islands.

Ghost Fishing UK sent a team of volunteer divers to retrieve the gear, which can potentially harm marine life as creatures become trapped and die.

The team has been working with local fishermen to locate missing gear and return it to them.