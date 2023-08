An Inverness-based wildlife photographer has highlighted one of the perils of his job - the dreaded midge.

James Roddie, 34, was wild camping in the Highlands when a swarm of midges descended upon him.

He said: "I regularly have to be out at dawn and dusk, particularly in upland environments in the Highlands where the midges are at their worst.

“They can make things quite uncomfortable, even whilst wearing a midge net and using repellent.”