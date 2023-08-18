A historic former hotel in Glasgow has been destroyed by fire after a blaze broke out on Thursday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were sent to the site of the abandoned Carnbooth House near Carmunnock at 20:00.

Flames could be seen from the roof of the building before the fire spread throughout the structure.

The large country house, built by architect Alexander Cullen around 1900, has been empty since 2019. It was previously a residential school before operating as a hotel in recent years.

There were no reported casualties.