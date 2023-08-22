David Clark's life once meant sitting on the street being "called all sorts". Now he is getting a buzz out of making people laugh.

David, who struggled with drug addiction for more than two decades, said: "It saved my life, plus it's changed my life, because of the support I get."

In February this year, Turning Point Scotland provided David with a place in their stabilisation unit and he began his journey of recovery. He was then referred to Recovering Voices.

Recovering Voices is a drama group run by Creative Change Scotland with funding from various sources including the Scottish government.

The group aims to support people with addiction and help keep them in recovery. Through a number of interactive sessions, participants are able to express themselves freely through character-based work.

Although the service users often act out lived experiences, the personal details of the characters are not shared.

Their work recently culminated in a live performance at the Oran Mor in Glasgow.

Following the event, David said: "I'll keep doing this type of stuff, if it helps other people just to get that wee bit of confidence to show them that there is something else out there.

"I'm very, very happy".

If you have been affected by addiction, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.