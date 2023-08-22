Nicky Campbell: Teacher abuse was ‘Savile scale’

Nicky Campbell has compared a former teacher at two Edinburgh schools to disgraced TV and radio presenter Jimmy Savile.

The broadcaster claimed Iain Wares had abused children on a "Savile scale" while teaching at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes Academy.

The BBC Radio 5Live presenter was speaking after giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

He told the inquiry he witnessed the abuse of a friend by Mr Wares.

The 83-year-old retired teacher lives in South Africa where he is fighting extradition to Scotland.

He is facing charges relating to his time teaching at both schools in the 1960s and 70s, which he denies.