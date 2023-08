A bereaved grandmother has said that without more investment, the number of fatalities on Scotland's roads will continue to rise.

Samantha Cousins lost her son Rhys, his wife Gemma and their young daughters Peyton and Heidi in a two-car crash near Fort William in February 2020.

Speaking to the BBC, Samantha said the crash turned her family's life "upside down" and that she will never be able to come to terms with their loss.

Read more: 'Losing my family in crash changed me forever'