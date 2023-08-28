Why is a 36ft totem pole being moved from Scotland to Canada?

In the ground floor of the National Museum of Scotland, one of its biggest displays is being carefully prepared for a 4,200 mile journey.

A 36ft (11m), one tonne totem pole is returning to the Nisga’a Nation, one of the indigenous groups in what is now known as British Columbia on the west coast of Canada.

Almost a century ago it was sold to the museum by Canadian anthropologist Marius Barbeau who studied indigenous cultures and wrote extensively about totem poles.

Nisga’a researchers say it was stolen without consent while locals were away from their villages for the annual hunting season.

The museum believes it acted in good faith but now understands that the individual who "sold" it to Barbeau did so “without the cultural, spiritual, or political authority to do so on behalf of the Nisga’a Nation”.

Last year it was agreed that the pole should be returned after 94 years in Scotland.